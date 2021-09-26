SAMS Odisha: Dateline for second phase admissions of Plus Three students extended, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Sunday extended the dateline for the second phase admissions of Plus Three students. This was informed by the Higher Education Department of the State government.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the Higher Education Department said that the second phase admission of the graduate students has been extended in view of Bharat Bandh called by the farmers across the country tomorrow. From bank union to Opposition parties, have extended their support for the bandh.

“In view of Bharat Bandh on 27/09/2021, Dateline for second selection, admission for the session 2021-22 is hereby extended to 30/09/2021. Students who got selected in second selection can report at the allotted colleges till 30/09/2021, 5:00 PM for admission,” said the Higher Education Department.

“The necessary links for final data updation of reported students, including error reporting in the college e-Space will remain open till 30/09/2021, 7:00 PM,” it added.

It is to be noted here that the eligible candidates, as per the schedule, were supposed to deposit the online admission fees through the SAMS portal till September 27 and report till September 28 at allotted institutions.

A total of 40,611 students including 19,024 males, 21,584 females and 3 transgenders have been selected in the second round merit selection.