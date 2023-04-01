Samarth Agarwal Murder: Police to recreate crime scene with two accused

Jharsuguda: Taking forward its probe into the Samarth Agarwal’s murder the Odisha Police will recreate the crime scene with the two prime accused in Jharsuguda.

The police had requested the SDJM Court to take the two accused Amit Sharma and Dinesh Agarwal for three days remand and the court have allowed them.

The police will release out more information regarding 15-year-old Samarth Agarwal’s murder case and also will recreate the crime scene.

On 17, March the boy Samarth Agrawal went missing from Sarbahal in Jharsuguda Soon after, his parents received a call from the kidnappers demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.

The family members informed the police regarding Kidnapping case. As Jharsuguda police formed special teams to trace the boy, On 18,March, a half-burnt body was found near Baipur Grid under Bheden police limits in Bargarh district.

Later, the investigation teams tracked down the accused. The duo was identified as Amit Kumar Sharma and Dinesh Agrawal. Amit was related to the victim’s family while Dinesh worked for him. During investigation, both of them confessed their crime.