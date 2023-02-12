Running car catches fire in Odisha’s Kendrapara, passengers narrowly escape

Kendrapara: Running car catches fire. A running car caught fire in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Sunday. Fortunately, all the passengers of the vehicle are safe.

The incident took place near Bandhamunda on the Gopei-Panasua road under Kudanagari Police limits.

As per reports, as many as four people were travelling in a Swift Dzire car. They were on their way to Nadiabarei from Tirtol to attend a feast. When they were crossing Bandhamunda area first smoke oozed up from the engine. Seeing this, the driver parked the vehicle and alerted the other passengers to vacate the car immediately.

Within no time the car caught fire and before anything coud be done the vehicle almost turned to ashes.

After getting information fire fighters rushed to the spot to douse the flames. However, by the time they reached, the car was already burnt.

The reason of the fire is said to be technical glitch. However, all the four passengers of the vehicle are safe.