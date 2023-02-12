Disciple loots Guru’s lifetime saving in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A man has stolen the lifetime saving of his Guru in Bhadrak district of Odisha. Accompanied by other thieves the accused has stolen money to the tune of lakhs from the mutt of his mentor. The incident took place in the Sadar Bazar area of Tihidi area in the district.

The main accused has been identified as Jaydev. He is a disciple of the Baba from whom he has looted the money.

As per reports, Jaydev accepted Mahima Dharma and stayed in the mutt of Ganesh Baba, a saint of Mahima Dharma, in the Sadar Bazar area of Tihidi. Later, he abandoned his mentor at a time when he had fallen sick. Jaydev even opened a mutt somewhere else and started to live there.

Prima facie, it seems the accused was trying to loot his Guru’s money since long and was waiting for a chance. Ganesh Baba had kept money amounting to approximately Rs 50 lakh in his mutt. This money was the lifetime saving of the Baba that he had got from donation offered by people. The mutt was also running from this money and the inmates of the mutts were dependant on this.

Reportedly, on last February 4, Ganesh Baba locked the mutt and along with his disciples went to attend the famous Joranda Mela, a massive festival of Mahima Dharma. Taking opportunity of this, Jaydev, accompanied by other people broke as many as five locks of his Guru’s mutt in his absence and took away the money from the locker.

On the following day, Ganesh Baba returned from Joranda and found that the whole money had been stolen. He was suspicious about his former disciple Jaydev and hence lodged a complaint at Tihidi Police Station. Initiating action on the basis of the complaint, Police detained Jaydev. Getting information from him during the interrogation regarding involvement of other people, Police later also lifted Akhuja, Jaydev Das’ ally in the crime. Akhuja said Police that he stole the money along with his brother in law. He also accepted that he got his share of the theft money.

It has further been found that in total five people are involved in this crime. This is a rare happening, because in the religious arena, crime generally does not take place often.

An amount of Rs. 325 only has been seized from the two detained accused persons. It has been expected that only after arrest of all the accused persons, the stolen money might be recovered.

Police have arrested the two accused persons and forwarded them to Court. While further investigation of the case is underway Police are trying to nab the other accused persons.