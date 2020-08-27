Jaleswar: The Special Task Force of Crime Branch today seized 80 lakh worth brown sugar weighing around 800 grams and arrested one person.

The incident has been reported from Jaleswar block in Balasore district of Odisha.

According to sources, a team of Special Task Force (STF) raided an area in Jaleswar on a tip-off on Thursday morning and seized the contraband.

The arrested man is being questioned by the police to trace a link with a larger gang.

Further details are awaited.