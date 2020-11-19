rourkela forester arrested for taking bribe
Odisha: Rourkela Forester Arrested For Taking Bribe Of Rs 10,000

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rourkela: The vigilance sleuths have arrested a forester for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Odisha’s Sundargarh district today.

The accused has been identified as Bijay Kumar Kothi forester of Banki Forest Range under Rourkela Forest Division.

As per reports, a person identified as Raju Nag of Kuchelata village of the district complained about the forester.  He alleged that the forester demanded a bribe for releasing a seized vehicle.

Later acting on the complaint, the vigilance sleuths set a trap and nabbed the forester red-handed while accepting the demanded bribe money from the complainant.

Meanwhile, the office-cum-residence of Kothi and his residential building at Kenduapada in Sundargarh town are being searched.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

