Road Accident In Angul District Of Odisha, 2 Killed

By Atmaja Mohanty
road accident odisha

Angul: As many as two people have been killed in a road accident in Talcher town at Angul district of Odisha.

According to reports, a truck hit two youth who were on a bike near on National highway 53 near “Om Dhaba” in Talcher and both of them died on the spot.

The locals have blocked the roads and demanded compensation for the families of the deceased.

On getting the information, Kaniha Block Development Officer (BDO) and NTPC police tried to control the situation but failed to manage the outraged public.

