Ritual for beginning of wood cutting for Puri Rathayatra chariots begins in Odisha

Puri/ Cuttack: The special ritual for beginning of wood cutting for construction of the three chariots which are to roll on the famous Rath Yatra festival in Puri of Odisha was performed on Thursday.

On the occasion of Shree Ram Navami today the above said ritual was executed.

As per the tradition, a three member team led by the chariot wood supervisor Sudarshan Mekapa set out for Cuttack along with the holy garland called ‘Lagi Mala Maharda’ received from Lord Jagannath temple in Puri. In Cuttack the tradition was executed at a Saw Mill in Khapuria area in the silver city.

Three pieces of ‘bhanura’ woods were worshiped with the prescribed rituals today while the actual wood cutting will begin only after lock down would be over.

It is to be noted that on the last Sri Panchami day the ‘Rathakatha Anukuala’ ritual had been performed. The chariot construction will begin from Akshaya Tritiya.