Remnant of cyclonic storm ‘Dianmu’ in South China Sea likely move towards Odisha: IMD

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: The remnant of cyclonic storm Dianmu in the South China Sea is likely to move towards Odisha and trigger rainfall in the State. However, the exact impact of the cyclonic storm on Odisha would be known only when it reaches near Myanmar.

“Cyclonic storm Dianmu, which has been formed over the South China Sea, likely to move towards the west and north-west area and then move towards Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar. Gradually it will weaken,” said India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra while speaking to Kalinga TV.

“As per the current indication, the cyclonic storm would become weak and turn into depression by tomorrow. However, it will become a cyclonic circulation, the impact of which is less than the low-pressure, after reaching the East-Central Bay of Bengal,” he added.

The IMD DG further said that a fresh low pressure area is expected to pass through Odisha by September 26, under whose impact rainfall likely to lash the State between September 26 and 28. During this period of time, another cyclonic circulation would head towards the State. However, the exact time, impact and quantity of rain can be known only when it reaches the East-Central Bay of Bengal or Myanmar.

