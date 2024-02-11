Record number of KISS students to appear in Class X, XII Board Exams

Bhubaneswar: A record number of students from KISS are set to appear for the Class X and Class XII board exams to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Examinations and the Council of Higher Secondary Examinations respectively this year.

While about 2000 students will sit for the Class X examination beginning February 20, 1908 students will appear for the Class XII examinations that will commence from February 16. Fifty percent of all students are girls.

Ahead of the exams, Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS wished the students all success on Sunday and distributed pens like the previous year while sharing essential advice.

KISS has made extensive arrangements to facilitate the transportation of students to various examination centers, including providing 50 buses for their commute.

The Class X students will appear in examination centers at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir at Unit-8, Baramunda and Niladri Vihar; at the Bhagawat Vidya Mandir in IRC Village and Vivekananda Sikshya Kendra in Chandrasekharpur. Similarly, the Class XII students will appear in examination centers at Rajdhani College and Maharshi College of Natural Law.