Rayagada’s Maa Majhighariani temple donation box opened today

Rayagada: The donation box of the Maa Majhighariani temple, the prime deity of Rayagada in Odisha, was opened on Monday after four months. The counting of the currency notes dropped in the donation box is underway while the collection amount is yet to come.

Last time the collected money dropped in to the box was Rs 62 lakhs. Besides, gold and silver were also found.

As per reports, the donation box of the Maa Majhighariani temple in Rayagada was opened today under the supervision of the local Tahasildar in presence of Police and the members of the Managing Committee. Woman volunteers and a few students have been engaged in the counting process of the money. A total of 150 people have been engaged in the collection process.

The volunteers of the SHG groups who have been engaged in the counting process felt themselves lucky to get this divine opportunity to count the money of the Goddess.

Last time the donation box had been opened on December 21, 2022 when currency notes worth Rs 62 lakh and 22 thousand and 59 rupees (Rs. 62, 22,059) had been found from the donation box along with 46 gram gold, 1 kg 775 gram silver and a few currency notes of foreign countries.