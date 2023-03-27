Balangir fake certificate case: 19 arrested, more than 1 thousand fake certificates seized: Watch

Balangir: In the case of the fake certificate in Balangir of Odisha, Police today busted the case and arrested as many as 19 persons. Besides, more than one thousand numbers of fake certificates were seized.

It is to be noted that 37 aspirants had attempted to get employed in the postal department by dint of fake educational certificates.

Today Police reportedly arrested 19 persons in this case. Besides, Police seized more than one thousand fake certificates, computer, Hard disk, 41 fake documents of different Universities along with Rs 4 thousand cash.

Balangir SP Nitin Kusalkar in a press meet informed today that one such fake certificate had been sold in an amount starting from Rs 50 thousand to Rs 5 lakh. Further investigation of the case is underway.