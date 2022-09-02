Rayagada Collector stops salary of 30 employees including Tahasildar over dereliction of duty

Rayagada: The Collector Swadha Dev Singh stopped the salary of as many as 30 employees including the tehsildar of Kashipur over dereliction of duty today.

During an inspection by the district collector on August 22, it was found that the official documents were not completed. Besides, the office employees were found not providing proper service to people on time.

Repeated complaints about the non-completion of the work by the tehsil employees forced the Collector to take action and stop the salary till further order.