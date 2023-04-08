Rath Yatra of Jagannath: 1st phase of logs arrive from Boudh

Boudh/Puri: The first phase of chariot wood arrived from Boudh Forest Department for the world-famous Puri Rath Yatra on Saturday. According to reports, 28 pieces of dhaura wood of 40 feet length has arrived at the shrine from Boudh district in a truck.

It is worth mentioning that as much as 303 pieces of wood will come from Boudh district.

The ritualistic process of cutting of trees for wood log for the construction of the three chariots for the famous Rath Yatra festival in Puri has formally started in North Ghumusara Forest range of Ganjam on 30 March, 2023 which also happens to be Ram Navami.

The slicing of the tress for the wood logs has started in Central Kaliamba Forest.

A week ago, a team representing the Puri temple came and identified 29 trees in the central forest, Tarasinghi and Mujagada forests.

9 Phasi trees and 20 dhaura trees were identified for the construction of Lord Jagannath and sibling deities chariots. The cutting of these identified trees has started.

On the other hand, this has brought an holy atmosphere in the areas with the people of the area chanting Jay Jagannath chant during the cutting of these trees.

Before the tree was cut down, a large number of women welcomed everyone by drawing jhotis on the road. A large number of villagers have gathered to witness the cutting of trees. The Forest officials said that other trees will be cut in the next phase.

These wood logs then will be taken to the saw mill. As per the long-followed tradition, the timber logs will be sliced till all the specified numbers of pieces are prepared for commencement of the construction works of the chariots from the day of Akshay Tritiya.

The construction of the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra takes place near the royal palace of the Jagannath Temple in Puri with the tireless efforts of hundreds of carpenters, blacksmiths, tailors, and painters.

According to the usual practice, 865 logs of Dhaura, Phasi, Asana are generally used in the construction of the three magnificent wooden chariots.

The Rath Yatra of the Holy Trinity is scheduled to be held this year on June 20.