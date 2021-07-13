Rath Yatra 2021: Puri administration withdraws Curfew, See details

Puri: The Puri district administration withdraws Curfew imposed in the town following Rath Yatra.

The administration announced the curfew imposed in the Puri town from 8 PM of July 11 till 8 PM of July 13 has been withdrawn except the following areas of Puri town.

From Badasankha to Banambar Chhak via Mishra Lane, Kumbharpada Sahi

From Banambar Chhak to Matiapada Chhak via old Nabakalebar Road

From Matiapada Chhak to Ashutosh Math Chhak

From Ashutosh Math Chhak to Nilakhanta Matha Chhak

From Nilakhanta Matha Chhak to Badasankha.

The shutdown and the curfew in the above areas will remain in force till 6 AM of July 14 keeping in mind Holy Trinity’s Adapa Mandap Bije.

Vehicle movement will not be allowed in the aforesaid areas other than the authorized vehicles carrying essential service and medical services. Besides, public congregation as well as movement of any individual has been strictly prohibited.

All the shops including medical shops,commercial establishments and offices located in the above area will remain closed.