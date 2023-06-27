Rath at Sribani Kshetra awarded first prize by the Times of India

Bhubaneswar: The Rath at Sribani Kshetra on the campus of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University in Bhubaneswar has been awarded two prizes by the Times of India.

According to reports, the Rath at Sribani Kshetra got the first prize (Reader’s Choice) and the second prize (Jury’s Choice) in the Best Decorated Rath 2023 Contest in Bhubaneswar.

The Times of India had initiated the campaign to recognize the finest chariots in two distinct categories, thereby celebrating the inclusive nature of this grand annual festival on June 20. The team of the leader media house of the country visited 11 prominent Jagannath temples in Bhubaneswar capturing the essence and uniqueness of their annual chariot fests in daily coverage and thus awarded the Rath of Sribani Kshetra.

Meanwhile, KISS & KIIT Founder Achyuta Samanta expressed his happiness over the achievement of rath at Sribani Kshetra.