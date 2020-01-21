Ramadevi Women’s University students lock gate, block road demanding exam deferment

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Tension gripped Ramadevi Women’s University today after hundreds of students locked the main gate of the institution and later staged a road blockade in front of it demanding deferment of +2 1st year annual examination.

The students were objecting the commencement of the examination as per the scheduled fixed by the varsity authorities at an earlier date stating the non-completion of course as the reason.

Related News

Convention Of Tourism Mins At Eco Retreat On Jan 23rd &…

Doctor Carries Pregnant Woman On Shoulder For 20 kms in…

3 students of government high school go missing from hostel…

CESU Disconnects Power Supply To Erring Households

Similarly, the agitating girls also objected the new attendance norm notified by the college authorities to sit in the exam alleging the decision couldn’t be taken at a short notice.

Some students also brought allegation of manhandling them against a male security personnel deployed at the college entrance, during the protest and blocked Janpath for hours by burning tyres.

The road blockade was later withdrawn by the girls.

 

 

You might also like
State

Convention Of Tourism Mins At Eco Retreat On Jan 23rd & 24th

State

Doctor Carries Pregnant Woman On Shoulder For 20 kms in Malkangiri

State

3 students of government high school go missing from hostel in Puri

State

CESU Disconnects Power Supply To Erring Households

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.