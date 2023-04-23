Rain and thunderstorm in Odisha: Orange warning issued for 11 districts

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre here today issued an orange warning for rain accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning over 11 districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph with hailstorms very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh till tomorrow morning, informed the weatherman.

Meanwhile, the people of the above-mentioned districts have been advised to keep watch on the weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning and follow traffic advisories in urban areas. Harvesting of Rabi crops may be regulated judicially.

Likewise, yellow warning for thunderstorms with lighting and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, Nuapada till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.