Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The citizens experienced relief from hot weather conditions as parts of Odisha witnessed rainfall and thunderstorm activity on Saturday. The twin city have witnessed rainfall in the late Saturday night and the morning of Sunday.

The temperature has dropped significantly in the state due to the sudden rains. Under the effects of Kalbiasakhi, rainfall activity was seen in various parts of the state for the past two days. Some parts of west and interior Odisha including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack have experienced rainfall along with hailstorm.

Rain along with lightning and thunderstorm will be witnessed in some places of Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Cuttack, Khurdha, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts in the next three hours. These places will also experience gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 km per hour.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms in some districts of the state for the next 4 days. There will be lightning, hail and stormy winds.

