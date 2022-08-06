Puri: Srimandira Managing Committee meeting today to discuss important matters

Puri: The Srimandira Managing Committee meeting will be held today in Puri of Odisha. The meeting will be chaired by Gajapati Maharaj. It will be held at the Niladri Bhakta Nivas at 10 am today.

As per reports, discussions over different important matters will take place in the meeting today while review of the Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra will also be held.

Besides, the above two matters, construction of the Gurukul, Awas Yojana of the servitors and Uniform policy will also be discussed in the said meeting.

The matter regarding the sale and lease of the temple land in the name of Lord Jagannath is also likely to be discussed in the meeting as per reports.

Srimandira chief administrator, District Collector, SP, Managing Committee members and servitors’ representatives will be present in the meeting today.