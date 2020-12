Pulsar Gang Loots Rs 1 Lakh Cash In Broad Daylight In Dhenkanal Of Odisha

Dhenkanal: A broad daylight robbery has been reported from Dhenkanal district of Odisha today. The miscreants have allegedly looted Rs 1 lakh cash.

According to reports the loot has taken place near PWD square. The goons have looted Rs 1 Lakh from a woman identified Jayanti Swain, a resident of Bhagarathi Bihar.

The police has been informed and a case has been registered regarding the matter. Further reports awaited.