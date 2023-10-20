Private buses will ply across Odisha from tomorrow: Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu

Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for the daily commuters and people who are facing problems due to the ongoing bus strike in Odisha, State Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu today announced that the buses will ply across Odisha from tomorrow.

While speaking to the reporters after her meeting with the members of the All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association (AOPBOA), the Transport Minister said that the association has assured to withdraw strike and extend cooperation from tomorrow.

“We will hold discussions with the association again on October 26 to discuss about their issues,” she added.

On the other hand, the members of the association said that they would take a decision and communicate the same within an hour.

Also Read: 4,000 Bottles Of Cough Syrup Seized In Balangir, 6 Arrested