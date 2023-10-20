4,000 bottles of cough syrup seized in Balangir, 6 arrested

By Subadh Nayak 0
Balangir: In a major crackdown against illegal trade of cough syrup, the Balangir police today seized over 4000 bottles of cough syrup and arrested a total of six persons.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of the Balangir Police waylaid a cough syrup-laden vehicle and conducted an on spot inspection and seized the cough syrup and the vehicle, which was going to Sambalpur from Sonepur.

Police also arrested six persons for their involvement in the illegal trading of the cough syrup, informed Balangir SP Rishikesh Khilari.

Further investigation into the matter is underway to find out others’ involvement in the case.

