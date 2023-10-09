Private bus strike in Odisha put on hold

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Bus Owners’ Association’s bus strike in Odisha has been put on hold, said reliable reports on Monday.

The association put its proposed strike on hold following its fruitful discussions with the state government over their demands.

Odisha Bus Owners’ Association secretary Debendra Sahu informed the media persons that they decided to postpone their bus strike in Odisha as the state government has agreed to fulfill their demands.

Furthermore it is worth mentioning that, the Private Bus Owners’ Association has called for an indefinite strike. The association has called for the bus strike in protest against the State government’s Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme to run buses from panchayats to blocks, blocks to district headquarters and from districts to state capital.

The private buses will remain off roads from October 10 till the fulfillment of their demands. The association also has threatened to stop plying of vehicles engaged in schools, colleges and tourism.

The association also expressed its eagerness to run the buses under the LAccMI scheme even if the government gives less subsidy than it gives to the private companies. It also said that the private buses will function as per the LAccMI scheme if the government agrees.