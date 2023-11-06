President Murmu to visit Odisha for 2 days on November 20!

Bhubaneswar: Preparations for President Draupadi Murmu’s visit is on in full swing. President Draupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Odisha on 20 November, 2023.

The president will gb,vo to Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. This will be her second visit to her motherland after becoming the President. On the first day of the visit, President Draupadi Murmu will attend the All India Santali Writers’ Conference at Baripada.

On the second day, three new express trains will be launched from Badampahada station. There is a program to launch a skill development center in Khililpur, Safarghar. Later there will be a visit to SLS school and then Rairangpur Sub Divisional Post Office will be launched following its upgradation.

However, no official information has been received from the President’s Office in this regard. Regarding the President’s visit, the General Secretary of the Railway Department, South Eastern Railway Chakradharpur DRM RJ Rathore reached the Badampahad railway station and inspected it.

The administration also discussed and supervised the visit program of Draupadi Murmu. The Rairangpur MLA Nabcharan Majhi and Yashipur MLA Ganesh Ramsingh Khuntia was also present on this occasion. On the other hand, the special circuit house is being constructed with renewed speed.

Earlier it is worth mentioning that, during the first visit, arrangements were made for President Draupadi Murmu’s overnight stay at the Post Office Bungalow in Rairangpur district. But the President broke protocol and spent the night with her family at her Rairangpur residence. However, while the construction of the Circuit House has not yet been completed, it is not clear where the President will stay this time.