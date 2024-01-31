Budget Session 2024: India grew fastest among major economies in 2023, says President Murmu

New-Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday addressed Parliament that 2023 was a historic year for India as the fastest growing major economy.

“The year 2023 was a historic year for India, when it grew the fastest among major economies despite the global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters,” she told the Parliament on behalf of the central government.

“This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building was built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. This has the fragrance of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’. This also has the resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions. Besides this, it also has the resolve to build new traditions of the new India of the 21st century,” Murmu said.

“I am confident that there will be meaningful conversation on policies, in this new building,” President said.

She also said, “the achievements that we see today are the extension of the practices of the last 10 years. We heard the slogan of ‘Gareebi Hatao’ since our childhood. Today, for the first time in our lives, we can see poverty being alleviated.”

She mentioned that youth power, women power, farmers and the poor are the four pillars on which the developed economy will be built. Since Covid period, free ration is being provided to 80 crore people and till now 4 cr poor people have got pakka houses.

“Today women are fighter pilots also. More than 31 crore loans were given to the women under the Mudra scheme. The government helped 10 crore women get financially independent,” the president stated.

The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been a dream since centuries. Its a reality now, said President Murmu.