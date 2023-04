Bhubaneswar: A city coordination committee meeting for the upcoming Elevated Rail Based Metro System in Bhubaneswar was held today under the chairmanship of Balwant Singh, the Vice-Chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

In the meeting, the discussion was held to work in an integrated manner and provide all necessary support to the DPR preparation team.

The meeting was attended by the MD of IDCO, Addl. Commissioner of Police, BMC Commissioner and several other senior officers.