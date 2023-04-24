Odisha CM disburses interest subvention worth Rs 441.76 cr to farmers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday disbursed the interest subvention worth Rs 441.76 crore to more than 35 lakh farmers. This was the second phase of the interest subvention of the 2022-23 fiscal. Out of the 35 lakh farmers, 30 lahks are small and marginal farmers.

In a meeting held at the Convention Centre of the Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar on Monday the CM disbursed the interest subvention worth Rs 441.76 crore to the farmers. While this was the second phase, the farmers were provided Rs 856.99 crore interest subvention in total for the 2022-23 fiscal.

The amount was provided to all the cooperative banks and 2409 Primary Agriculture Cooperative societies of the State.

It is to be noted that farmers in Odisha are not required to pay any interest for Agriculture loans up to Rs 1 lakh.

Addressing the farmers through video conferencing, the CM said that agriculture is the base of the State’s development. Farmers, women and youth are the pilots of the new Odisha, the strong Odisha.

A special budget has been made to strengthen farmers. For the development of farmers’ families, the Kalia scholarship is being provided. Odisha is the first state to provide loans to farmers without any interest, the CM said.

