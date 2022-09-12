Preparatory meeting held for Durga puja in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Cuttack district administration held a preparatory meeting today to conduct the Durga puja peacefully and smoothly in the Silver City of Odisha this year. The meeting took place in Saheed Bhawan in Cuttack.

The meeting was attended by Cuttack-Choudwar Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Souvic Biswal, former MLA Pravat Biswal, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Mayor Subash Singh, Presidents and Secretaries of different Puja Committees and peace committees.

CMC Commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra along with other senior officials also took part in the preparatory meeting.

In the meeting, discussions were held regarding repairing of roads, uninterrupted electricity and drinking water. Focus was also given on how to celebrate the Puja peacefully and for the smooth immersion of the idols after festival.

The meeting also discussed on the proposals given by different Puja committees including the smooth traffic management.

The district administration will take precautionary measures to avoid pollution in the Mahanadi River during the Puja. Several other decisions also have been taken to conduct the Durga Puja peacefully in view of the participation of the devotees this year.

It is to be noted that, devotees were not allowed to take part or on-spot visit the Puja pandals during the Durga Puja in the two years due to the spread of Covid infection.