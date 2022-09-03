cctv in exam halls
Miscreants Beware! 500 CCTVs To Be Installed In Cuttack Ahead Of Durga Puja

Cuttack: To keep a vigil on miscreants and anti-social activities, the twin city Commissionerate Police has decide to install CCTVs across Cuttack.

The Commissionerate police of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar has beefed up security arrangements ahead of Durga Puja.

As many as 500 CCTVs are slated to be installed in Cuttack by Durga Puja. It is noteworthy that, 220 CCTVs have already been installed in the major points of the city.

The control room of these CCTVs has been set up in the DCP office.

The CCTVs are being installed with the help of the various Puja and Market Committees Across the various parts of Cuttack.

The DCP of Cuttack Pinak Mishra, as informed about the above development.

