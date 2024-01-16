Poverty in Odisha is getting reduced as over 1 Cr people escaped multi-dimensional poverty in 15 years

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has great potential in reducing the multi-dimensional poverty rate. Over one crore people in the state have been lifted out of poverty in the last 15 years, revealed a discussion paper on multi-dimensional poverty released by Niti Aayog.

The paper ‘Multidimensional Poverty in India since 2005-06’ which has been published considering three key aspects out of 10 criteria for determining the multidimensional poverty rate, showed that among the major states that have improved their status due to poverty reduction, Odisha has performed remarkably. In the last 15 years, the rate of poverty in the country has decreased by 17.89 percent, while in the last 15 years, the rate has decreased by 48.16 percent.

The standard of living has improved. This is clear from the joint report of Policy Commission of Government of India and UNDP. In 2013-2014, the poverty rate in the country was 29.17 percent, while in 2022-23, it decreased to 11.28 percent. In 9 years, 24 crore 82 target people have been freed from poverty. In Odisha, 63.84 percent people were in the grip of multidimensional poverty in 2005-06. By 2015-16, this rate had reduced to 29.34 percent. It has decreased to 15.68 percent by 2019-21. In the last 15 years, one crore two lakh people of Odisha have been freed from the clutches of multifaceted poverty. According to the report, the rate at which poverty is falling, the multidimensional poverty rate is estimated to fall to single digits by 2025.

This data mentions how the condition of people is improving in different areas of the country during the specified period. Among the states that have improved their situation due to poverty reduction, Odisha has performed remarkably.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list of highest poverty rates followed by Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra. More than 1 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in these states.

In Uttar Pradesh, 5 crore 93 lakh people have escaped from poverty, while 3 crore 77 lakh people in Bihar, 2 crore 3 lakh people in Madhya Pradesh, 1 crore 72 lakh people in West Bengal and 1 crore 59 lakh people in Maharashtra have been freed from poverty. But if we consider the population of the state and estimate it, Odisha ranks second in the list of poverty reduction.

