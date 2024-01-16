Manas Sahoo depicts Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration ceremony through sand animation

Puri: Internationally renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has immaculately depicted the inauguration ceremony of Srimandir Parikrama prakalpa (heritage corridor project) through sand animation.

Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deb offering bettlenut, rice and coconut to Rajguru, Rajguru instructing the Brahmin community to perform all the rituals of festival and the Yagya flawlessly, Brahmins commencing the event, invoking the Trideva, the vision of the Trideva are all beautifully portrayed by Manas Sahoo through sand animation.

The sand animation also shows the scene of completion of the Yagya by the King and the inauguration of the project by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

This animation video is 3 minutes 39 seconds long and it took Manas Sahoo 15 hours to prepare it