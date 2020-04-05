Police Verbally Abused And Pelted With Stones in Cuttack During Covid-19 Shut Down, 35 Booked

Cuttack: The shut down in Cuttack for Covid-19 does not seem to have been accepted well by a few youths in Cuttack.

They have taken matters in their hands and tried to injure the police. The police have been attacked when they were trying to enforce the shut down.

Cases have been registered against 35 people in Lalbagh Police Station. The police has used lathi charge in Purighat, Nimsahi, Manglabag and Thoriasahi.

The police was trying to stop the shutdown violators when they were attacked. Almost 35 youths were involved in the attack. They pelted stones at the police and verbally abused them.

The incident happened at around 8:30pm yesterday near Odia Bazar. The police were doing a route march when youths belonging to Odia Bazar, Maika lane, Deevan Bazar attacked them.

A complaint has been lodged against these people by the IIC, Ashutosh Mishra.