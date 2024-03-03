Police to seize vehicles, arrest drivers for drunk driving in Bhubaneswar; 881 vehicles seized in February

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has decided to seize vehicles and arrest drivers for drunk driving in Bhubaneswar City under the ‘My Road My Safety’ initiative, informed commissioner of police Sanjeeb Panda.

According to Commissionerate Police, the ‘My Road My Safety’ initiative has three stages. They are STAGE – I (Suspension of DL, Prosecution in Court), STAGE – II (Arrest of Driver, Complete Revocation of Driving License) and STAGE – III (Black Listing of Registration of Vehicles, Driving License will not be issued).

The latest data released by the Commissionerate Police, revealed that a total of 881 cases were register during the month of February, 2024 for violation of different rules of the MV Act. During checking and blocking, 881vehicle were also seized while 332 were booked for drunken driving.

Likewise, police registered 549 cases for red light jumping, reverse driving and using mobile phone. A huge amount of fine was also collected from the offenders raging from Rs 500 to Rs 22,000.

Last night, the police seized a total of 25 vehicles including BMWs from different parts of the State Ccapital City and arrested the drivers.

In Cuttack City too, 338 e-challans were issued after 422 vehicles were checked in last 24 hours during MV enforcement, night blocking & checking of vehicles in Cuttack UPD. A fine to the tune of Rs 379000 was imposed while 1 vehicle was seized and one DL was suspended during the checking.

On March 2, 132 e-challans were issued and 151 vehicles were checked. Likewise, a fine to the tune of Rs 148000 has been imposed while 2 vehicles were seized and 2 DLs were suspended.

Meanwhile, the City Police has urged the people to follow the traffic rules as such action by the cops would continue and stringent actions would be taken against the offenders, this includes arrest of the drivers apart from hefty fines sinecure of vehicles.