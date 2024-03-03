Doctors booked for thrashing hospital staff, ransacking CDMO’s office in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Two doctors were booked for reportedly thrashing some employees and ransacking the furniture of the office of Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Sambalpur.

According to reports, two doctors identified as Prasant Oram and Dilip Panigrahi along with two others reached the accounts section of the Sambalpur DHH in an inebriated condition at around 3.30 PM. Soon, they started misbehaving with accountant Sangita Ghosh allegedly due to some payment issues.

Prasant Oram and Dilip Panigrahi along with two of their associates had a heated argument with clerks Prasanta Kumar Mishra and Sukhdev Devgan when they tried to intervene in the matter and allegedly thrashed the clerks.

Apart from misbehaving with the accountant and thrashing the clerks, the four also allegedly ransacked the office of Sambalpur CDMO Sujata Rani Mishra and fled the scene.

The CDMO, who was attending President Droaupadi Murmu’s programme when the incident took place, reportedly filed a complaint at Sambalpur Town Police Station after the hospital staff informed her about the incident and demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter.

“Two newly appointed doctors reportedly thrashed some staff of the hospital. The doctors alleged that the staff misbehaved with them. However, I don’t know what actually has happened as I was attending the President’s programme. We are verifying the CCTV footages to ascertain the exact truth of the incident,” said the CDMO while speaking to the media persons.

Based on the complaint, police initiated an investigation into the matter under the leadership of Town police IIC Bulu Swain and detained the concerned persons for interrogation. The IIC also informed that a separate complaint was also filed by the doctors and the cops are looking into different angles of the case.