Police records statement of Ex-house-owner of Bhubaneswar blackmailer girl

Bhubaneswar: In the lady blackmailer Archana Nag matter of Bhubaneswar today Khandagiri Police recorded statement of the former house owner of Archana. She was living as a tenant at the house of Pramod Swain in 2017.

As per reports, Khandagiri Police recorded statement of Pramod Swain as per section 161 section of CrPC. Archana was living at Pramod Swain’s Bibhav Estate in Jagamara area of Bhubaneswar for 11 months as a tenant.

Reportedly, Police asked Pramod about Archana and her husband Jagabandhu. Police also asked for how many months or years she lived in his house, how many people were living in the rented house, who were living and why Swain drove them away.

As per reports, it was revealed that many guests were coming to Archana’s rented house. And Pramod Swain was not happy about it. Even, when he asked her to leave the rented house, she was not ready to leave. Hence, a fighting erupted and finally she left the house. Pramod Swain is a builder and film producer.