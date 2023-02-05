Police foil robbery plan in Jajpur: 5 arrested, arms seized

Jajpur: The police have foiled a robbery plan in Jajpur. Five people involved in the robbery plan have been arrested and prosecuted.

On the instructions of Jajpur SP, police station arrested five people while they were planning to rob a petrol pump in Chhatia.

Two country-made guns, ammunition, mobile and various weapons were seized from the arrested accused. Police informed that the arrested accused are from Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara areas.

Jajpur SDPO informed in a press conference that further investigation is going on as to who else is involved in this incident.

It is worth mentioning that criminal cases are pending in various police stations against the arrested accused.