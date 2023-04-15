Police constable from Odisha gets car for winning contest during IPL

Baripada: A police constable from the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has won a car after winning the Jio Cinema Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest. The participants of this contest can win a car upon answering the questions correctly asked during IPL matches.

The car winner is Bhimsen Mahanta, a constable who is presently posted at the Raruan Police Station in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

As per reports, during each match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), one can participate in the Jio Cinema Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest. By answering the correct answer there is a chance of winning a Baleno car.

After receiving the car Mohanta is very happy now. On last April 8, he correctly answered the questions asked during IPL. Later, his name came up as the winner reportedly through a lottery among the correct answer givers.

The winner has said that he never thought of this. Yet, after getting a phone call from the Jio Company he became extremely happy. The company had called him to Balasore to award a car. He was awarded and handed over a new Baleno car in a showroom in Balasore.

