Police act tough against lock down violators in Malkangiri of Odisha : Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau
Malkangiri: Police punished people for violating guidelines of lockdown in Malkangiri district of Odisha.  Despite lock down in the state many people here were witnessed strolling late in the night without valid reasons for which Police came up tougher.

Police have kept vigil in areas including DNK square, Subash square, College square and other important places in Malkangiri. Sub-collector has also resorted to road to see that everything go well.

A Countrywide lockdown was imposed by the central government from 25th March to prevent  Coronavirus pandemic situation. People are advised to stay indoors, except for any emergency situation. If anyone is coming out of their houses for purchasing essential goods from the market, they are advised to maintain social distancing. However, despite the order, violations of lockdown have been reported from many places across the state.

