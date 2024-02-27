PM Modi to visit Odisha in the first week of March

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha yet again in the first week of March, informed Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal.

While addressing a press meet today, Samal said that the Prime Minister will come in the first week of next month to take part in a program in Chandikhole of in Jajpur district.

“We have received information from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) about Modi’s next visit to Odisha. However, the exact date and details about his visit will be made official later,” informed Samal.

It is to be noted here that the Prime Minister had last visited the State on February 3. During his visit he inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 68,000 crore in Sambalpur aimed at boosting the energy sector involving natural gas, coal and power generation apart from important projects of road, railway and higher education sector.

He inaugurated ‘Dhamra – Angul Pipeline Section’ (412 Km) of ‘Jagdishpur-Haldia & Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline Project (JHBDPL).’ Built at a cost of more than Rs 2450 crore under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga’, the project will connect Odisha with the National Gas Grid.

This apart, he also laid the foundation stone of ‘Nagpur Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline Section’ (692 Km)’ of Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Pipeline. The project, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2660 crore, will improve the natural gas availability to states like Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Modi also took a walkthrough of the IIM Sambalpur model and a photo exhibition showcased on the occasion.