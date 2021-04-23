Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday named Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra as the party candidate for the upcoming Pipili by-election.

“The Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi, has approved the candidature of Shri Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra as Congress candidate for the ensuing adjourned by-election to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 110-Pipili Constituency,” said a press release issued by the All India Congress Committee.

Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra is Congress candidate for Pipili by-election pic.twitter.com/Z2MAyZIrJe — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) April 23, 2021

It is to be noted that the grand old party had to select another candidate following the death of its earlier candidate Ajit Mangaraj, who succumbed to COVID on April 14.

The polling for the by-election to the Pipili assembly constituency has been rescheduled for May 16 and the counting of votes to be held on May 19.