Pipili By-Election: Congress Names Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra As Party Candidate

By WCE 3
Biswakeshan Harichandan Mahapatra

Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday named Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra as the party candidate for the upcoming Pipili by-election.

“The Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi, has approved the candidature of Shri Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra as Congress candidate for the ensuing adjourned by-election to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 110-Pipili Constituency,” said a press release issued by the All India Congress Committee.

Also Read: Voting Date For Pipili By-Elections Changed, To Be Held On May 16

It is to be noted that the grand old party had to select another candidate following the death of its earlier candidate Ajit Mangaraj, who succumbed to COVID on April 14.

The polling for the by-election to the Pipili assembly constituency has been rescheduled for May 16 and the counting of votes to be held on May 19.

You might also like
State

Dead body of old couple found in Ganjam: Murder suspected

State

Woman Maoist gunned down by security forces in Odisha

State

Weekend Shutdown In Odisha: ‘Mo Bus’ Service To Remain Suspended

State

Bhubaneswar Witnesses Record COVID Surge, 698 New Positive Cases In 24 Hrs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.