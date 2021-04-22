Voting Date For Pipili By-Elections Changed, To Be Held On May 16

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The polling for the by- election to the Pipili assembly constituency has been rescheduled for May 16 and counting of votes to be held on May 19, informed the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha.

The voting which was scheduled to be held on May 13 will now be conducted on May 16  due to Eid celebration.

According to CEO Sushil Kumar Lohani, Pipili constituency in Puri district will go to poll on May 16 and the counting of votes will be held on May 19.


It is worthwhile to mention here that Pipili by-election was initially slated to be held on April 17, however, later it was postponed to May 13 due to the untimely death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj on April 14.

