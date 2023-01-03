Odisha: PIL filed in High Court on kite flying in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Cuttack: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Orissa High Court relating to kite flying in Odisha ahead of Makar Sankranti.

The Public Interest Litigation seeks to regulate the preparation, sale and use of ‘manja’ or small bits of glass mixed with glue in the thread used during the flying of kites.

Furthermore, the Public Interest Litigation has requested to put restrictions on kite flying in the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar citing the upcoming Hockey World Cup in Odisha.

Further details in this matter awaited.