Pharmacist, Ambulance staff shoulder pregnant woman for 7 km in Odisha’s Gajapati dist: Watch

Mohana: The staff of a 108 Ambulance goes beyond their call of duty and carried a pregnant woman for 7 km in a make shift stretcher in Gajapati district of Odisha on Monday.

Identified as Raika Sabar’s wife Sunila Saabar, she is a resident of Olanda village in under Sikuntipadar Panchayat in Mohana block of the district.

As per reports, Sunila complained of labour pain following which the family called for the 108 Ambulance to shift her to the hospital.

After receiving the information, the Ambulance immediately reached near Olanda village under the supervision of Pharmacist Bidyadhar Sahoo. However, the ambulance could not reach the village as the kachha road leading to the village had turned muddy due to rain, making it almost impossible for the vehicle to ply. Finding no other option, the ambulance was parked 7 km away from the village.

On being informed about the condition of the patient, the pharmacist along with the Ambulance staffs walked down to the spot. They carried the pregnant woman up to the vehicle with the help of the villagers in a make shift stretcher and then shifted her to Chandragiri Community Health Centre for immediate delivery.

The villagers and the family members of the patient have expressed their gratitude to pharmacist Bidyadhar and the Ambulance staffs for their timely help and noble gesture.