Petrol and diesel prices cross Rs 105/litre in Bhubaneswar; Check the fuel price in your city

Bhubaneswar: Consumers are in distress due to the rising fuel prices in India. The petrol and diesel price has increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Today, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar has been recorded at Rs 105.35 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 101.62 per litre.

While on Monday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 105.05 and the diesel rate was recorded at Rs 101.23 in the smart city of Odisha. The cost of petrol has decreased by 64 Paise and diesel rate has increased by 42 Paise in the last 24 hours.

All major cities of Odisha has registered petrol price above 100 and the rate of petrol in Malkangiri district has been recorded to be the highest in the state at Rs 110.94.

The petrol price in the capital cities like of India, New Delhi is at Rs 104.44 and in Kolkata, the rate is at Rs 105.09. The film city Mumbai has recorded the petrol price at 110.41 while Hyderabad has recorded the petrol rate at 108.64.

The other major cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Jaipur and other cities has also recorded the petrol price above Rs 100. The diesel price has also crossed Rs 100 mark in various cities.

The increasing fuel prices are making a hole in the general public’s income.