Bhubaneswar: The work for the installation of PET-CT has already started in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, and it will be functional by the next 2 to 3 months, informed Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty, Medical superintendent AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has already placed a Purchased Order for procurement of PET CT machine during March this year. Still, various works for its installation and commissioning got delayed due to the 2nd surge of the Covid pandemic. Now, the agency has already started the civil works and other works for its installation and commissioning.

The installation is expected to be completed within the next two months at the basement area of the Hospital.

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar will be the first public Hospital in the State to install the PET-CT. The PET-CT will help in the treatment of cancer patients and other critical surgical cases. The PET-CT will benefit many poor and needy patients of Odisha.