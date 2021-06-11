43 patients succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha

By WCE 7
covid death odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: As many as 43 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Friday.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Related News

Odisha Reports 7,729 Covid Positives, Highest From Khurda At…

Odisha Records 2 Covid Deaths, Toll Rises To 1,926

Five death reported from Khordha district, Four death each reported from Angul, Cuttack, Sundergarh and Bargarh districts, Three deaths each reported from Boudh and Kalahandi districts, Two each reported from Balasore,Ganjam,Kendrapara, Puri, Rayagada and Jharsuguda districts, One each from Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Sambalpur districts respectively.

The death toll in Odisha mounts to 3,210.

 

You might also like
State

Low Pressure Area Forms Over Northwest Bay Of Bengal Adjoining Odisha

Business

Petrol and diesel price continues to rise In Bhubaneswar on Friday, Check details…

State

Odisha reports 5235 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Business

Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Check rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.