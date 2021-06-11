Bhubaneswar: As many as 43 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Friday.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Five death reported from Khordha district, Four death each reported from Angul, Cuttack, Sundergarh and Bargarh districts, Three deaths each reported from Boudh and Kalahandi districts, Two each reported from Balasore,Ganjam,Kendrapara, Puri, Rayagada and Jharsuguda districts, One each from Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Sambalpur districts respectively.

The death toll in Odisha mounts to 3,210.