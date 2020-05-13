Person Faints In The Middle Of The Road At Bhubaneswar, 100 & 108 Respond Instantly

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: An unidentified person fainted right in the middle of the road in Bhubaneswar, the emergency services were quick to respond even though they are overburdened due to COVID19 outbreak.

 

The continuing 50-day COVID19 lockdown has not affected the services. Today as an unidentified person suddenly collapsed on the road in Bhubaneswar, frantic calls were made to 100 and 108.

Both arrived quickly and the person was shifted to hospital. Other details and identity of the person is yet to be ascertained. 

You might also like
State

Bus Between Bhubaneswar And Cuttack Starts Amid COVID19 Lockdown, Fares Double!

State

Bhadrak District Admin Relaxes COVID19 Lockdown, Allows Mobile Repair Shops To Open

State

1st Train Amid COVID19 Lockdown All Set To Depart From Bhubaneswar To Delhi Today

State

Odisha Reports 101 COVID19 Positive Cases, Highest Single Day Increase, Tally reaches…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.