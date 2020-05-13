Person Faints In The Middle Of The Road At Bhubaneswar, 100 & 108 Respond Instantly
Bhubaneswar: An unidentified person fainted right in the middle of the road in Bhubaneswar, the emergency services were quick to respond even though they are overburdened due to COVID19 outbreak.
The continuing 50-day COVID19 lockdown has not affected the services. Today as an unidentified person suddenly collapsed on the road in Bhubaneswar, frantic calls were made to 100 and 108.
Both arrived quickly and the person was shifted to hospital. Other details and identity of the person is yet to be ascertained.
