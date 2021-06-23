People cross river to receive Covid vaccine jabs in Puri of Odisha

Puri: Amidst the Covid vaccination drive in Odisha, the people of Talada block at Astaranga block in Kakatpur of Puri are taking the risk of crossing river in order to get vaccinated.

Reportedly, the Talada panchayat is surrounded by Devi river due to which boats are the only mean of transportation for the locals.

The Covid vaccination centres have been made at Khandashi Health Centre for all between 18-44 years old, where the locals are travelling by boats risking their lives.

Unfortunately, the locals of the area do not have a life jacket in order to face any unseen mishap.