Odisha: Passing comments during picnic leads to group clash; 1 killed, 3 injured

By WCE 3
Clash during picnic in Odisha

Berhampur: Picnic turned to tragedy for some students at Rainmala village under Polasara Police limits of Odisha’s Ganjam district as a youth was killed while three others were injured.

The deceased has been identified as Babula Pradhan of Madhupalli village.

According to reports, Babula along with his friends from the village had gone to the nearby forest for a picnic. However, someone passed comment at them.

Related News

Odisha in improved category of sex ratio, has 947 females to…

Past enmity leads to group clash in Odisha village, police…

Irate over the comments, Babula and his friends protested and had a heated argument. But it turned ugly when they attacked each other physically.

Babula and three others were injured due to the group fight. All of them were rushed to the local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Babula breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Polasara Police has detained six persons for interrogation into the matter.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Jail returnee gets rousing welcome in Balangir village; Covid norms flouted:…

State

Meteorological Centre issues Yellow Warning for 11 districts of Odisha

State

Odisha in improved category of sex ratio, has 947 females to every 1,000 males

State

Two-year-old boy dies after falling into well in Gajapati district of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.