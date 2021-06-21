Odisha: Passing comments during picnic leads to group clash; 1 killed, 3 injured

Berhampur: Picnic turned to tragedy for some students at Rainmala village under Polasara Police limits of Odisha’s Ganjam district as a youth was killed while three others were injured.

The deceased has been identified as Babula Pradhan of Madhupalli village.

According to reports, Babula along with his friends from the village had gone to the nearby forest for a picnic. However, someone passed comment at them.

Irate over the comments, Babula and his friends protested and had a heated argument. But it turned ugly when they attacked each other physically.

Babula and three others were injured due to the group fight. All of them were rushed to the local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Babula breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Polasara Police has detained six persons for interrogation into the matter.